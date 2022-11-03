Ineos moves on pyrolysis

Ineos and the pyrolysis firm Plastic Energy are moving forward with plans to build a plant that will convert waste plastics into raw materials that Ineos will process into new plastics. At Ineos’s site in Cologne, Germany, Plastic Energy will use its technology to make 100,000 metric tons of pyrolysis oil from plastics. Ineos is installing equipment that will process this output into a feedstock suitable for its ethylene cracker at the site. The firms expect to begin production in 2026.
