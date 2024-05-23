Inovyn tests PVC recycling

Ineos’s Inovyn polyvinyl chloride (PVC) business has started up two pilot plants at its R&D center in Jemeppe-sur-Sambre, Belgium, to test a solvent dissolution process for recycling PVC. Inovyn says its dissolution process will allow PVC polymer to be separated from additives like the plasticizers that make PVC-based plastics flexible. Inovyn will test the process on construction and demolition waste and on PVC that is used in carpet and flooring. It aims to commercialize its process by 2030.
