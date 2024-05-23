Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Recycling

Inovyn tests PVC recycling

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 23, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
Gloved hands with shredded polyvinyl chloride running through them.
Credit: Ineos Inoven
Inovyn is testing its dissolution process for recycling polyvinyl chloride.

Ineos’s Inovyn polyvinyl chloride (PVC) business has started up two pilot plants at its R&D center in Jemeppe-sur-Sambre, Belgium, to test a solvent dissolution process for recycling PVC. Inovyn says its dissolution process will allow PVC polymer to be separated from additives like the plasticizers that make PVC-based plastics flexible. Inovyn will test the process on construction and demolition waste and on PVC that is used in carpet and flooring. It aims to commercialize its process by 2030.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

