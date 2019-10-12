LanzaTech enables plastics from steel

LanzaTech’s technology to convert industrial emissions into ethanol with microbes is being used to make polyester. A joint venture between LanzaTech, the Chinese steel maker Shougang Group, and New Zealand’s TangMing has produced about 35 million L of ethanol from the emissions of a steel recycling mill in its first year of operations. The alcohol has been used as a fuel so far, but it will now go to India Glycols for conversion into ethylene glycol. Far Eastern New Century will react the glycol with terephthalic acid to make polyester for fiber use.
