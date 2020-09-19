Loop to build big European PET recycling plant

Loop Industries and the waste management firm Suez will build a plant in Europe based on Loop’s polyethylene terephthalate (PET) depolymerization process, which breaks down PET into dimethyl terephthalate and ethylene glycol. These monomers can be reacted to make virgin-quality polymer again. Loop says the plant will be able to produce the raw materials for 4.2 billion bottles per year, about 80,000 metric tons, when it opens in 2023. Loop is building a smaller plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with the PET maker Indorama.
