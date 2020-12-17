LyondellBasell and Suez buy a plastics recycler

LyondellBasell Industries and the waste management firm Suez have jointly purchased the plastics recycling firm Tivaco. The partners will fold Tivaco into Quality Circular Polymers, a polyolefin recycling venture they have operated together since 2018. Tivaco recycles postindustrial and postconsumer plastics at its plant in Blandain, Belgium. The addition boosts QCP’s capacity to 55,000 metric tons (t) per year. When Lyondell and Suez formed QCP, they pledged 100,000 t of capacity by 2020.
