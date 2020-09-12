LyondellBasell completes recycling pilot

LyondellBasell Industries has started up a pilot plant in Ferrara, Italy, that is running its new MoReTec process for polymer recycling, developed with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. The system uses both catalysis and pyrolysis to efficiently break down polymers into hydrocarbons that can be turned into plastics again. The company aims to run the pilot plant for a couple of years and then commercialize the technology.
