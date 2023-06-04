Advertisement

Recycling

LyondellBasell delays refinery closure

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 18
LyondellBasell Industries is delaying plans to close its Houston refinery by the end of 2023. The company cites favorable performance at the operation, which has started to turn a profit after years of underperformance, and now plans to shutter the unit by the first quarter of 2025. LyondellBasell says that it still aims to convert the site into a hub for sustainability projects, such as plastics recycling, and that it is also considering green and blue hydrogen production at the complex.

