LyondellBasell delays refinery closure

LyondellBasell Industries is delaying plans to close its Houston refinery by the end of 2023. The company cites favorable performance at the operation, which has started to turn a profit after years of underperformance, and now plans to shutter the unit by the first quarter of 2025. LyondellBasell says that it still aims to convert the site into a hub for sustainability projects, such as plastics recycling, and that it is also considering green and blue hydrogen production at the complex.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter