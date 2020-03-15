Neste invests in plastic recycling and hydrogen firms

The Finnish oil company Neste and the investment firm Mirova are investing a combined $11 million in Recycling Technologies, a British chemical recycling firm. The funds will help Recycling Technologies build its first machine for turning mixed plastic waste into waxes and chemical feedstock. Separately, Neste has acquired a minority stake in Sunfire, a German developer of high-temperature electrolysis technology for renewable hydrogen production.
