New Huntsman polyol plant ‘upcycles’ PET bottles

Huntsman has opened a 22,000-metric-ton-per-year aromatic polyester polyol plant in Taiwan that uses scrap polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles as a raw material. The firm operates a similar plant in Houston, where it says it uses transesterification to recycle the equivalent of 1 billion 500 mL PET bottles per year. The polyols are used to make spray polyurethane foam and other insulation products.
