Nova to build recycling plant

The Canadian chemical maker Nova Chemicals and the packaging firm Novolex plan to build a mechanical polyethylene recycling plant in Connersville, Indiana. The plant will have capacity of about 50,000 metric tons per year and is scheduled to be completed in 2025. Nova will own the plant and market the output. It aims to derive 30% of its polyethylene sales from recycled resins by 2030. Novolex, which has experience in recycling, will operate the facility. It will employ about 125 people.
