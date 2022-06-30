PTT will build a US plastics recycling plant

The Thai petrochemical maker PTT Global Chemical plans to build a plastic waste recycling plant in Grove City, Ohio. It will process polyethylene terephthalate and polyethylene that PTT gets from the waste management firm Rumpke. PTT has been planning to build an ethylene cracker and downstream polyethylene plants in Mead, Ohio, since 2015. Permits for the proposed facility expired earlier this year, and the company said it would refile the paperwork. PTT noted that it would modify its plans consistent with its corporate goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter