Plastic Energy, Nestle study plastic recycling in the UK

Plastic Energy is teaming up with the consumer product giant Nestlé to study construction of a recycling plant in the UK. Plastic Energy’s pyrolysis process converts postconsumer plastics into a synthetic crude. The company runs two plants in Spain and is building another in the Netherlands with Sabic, which intends to use the oil to make plastics. Plastic Energy has similar plans with the chemical maker Ineos. Consumer goods companies like Nestlé are under pressure to find solutions to the mounting problem of plastic waste.
