Plastics recycler Encina gets funding

The plastics recycling technology developer Encina has secured $55 million in funding. Encina says the money will go toward commercializing its technology, which uses a catalytic process to transform mixed plastic waste into aromatic chemicals such as benzene, toluene, and xylene. The company aims to build plants in the US, Asia, and South America, each with a capacity to process 450,000 metric tons per year. The investment includes a $32 million private placement from IMM Investment Global and SW Recycle Fund.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter