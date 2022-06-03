Plastics recycling firm Mura gets big KBR investment

The engineering firm KBR is investing $100 million in Mura Technology, bringing its stake in the plastics recycling technology company to 18.5%. Mura’s Hydro-PRT system uses supercritical water to break down plastics into hydrocarbons that can be used to make new plastics. KBR has been the exclusive licensor of the process since 2021. Mura hopes to have 1 million metric tons of recycling technology installed or under development by 2025. It is building a plant in England and has partnerships with Dow and Chevron Phillips Chemical.
