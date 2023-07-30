Polyester recycler to build Spanish plant

The Swiss polyester recycling firm Gr3n plans to build its first industrial-scale plant, to be located in Spain. The company has been developing a microwave-assisted depolymerization technology to convert polyethylene terephthalate (PET) into its raw materials—purified terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. The plant will be able to make 40,000 metric tons per year of recycled PET as its output and will start up in 2027. It will be a joint venture between Gr3n and its major shareholder, Intecsa Industrial, a Spanish firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter