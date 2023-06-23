Polystyvert to build plant

The polystyrene recycling start-up Polystyvert plans to build its first commercial-scale plant, in Montreal. Polystyvert uses a solvent to remove the contaminants from postconsumer polystyrene; the result is a recycled product that requires 90% less greenhouse gas emissions to produce than virgin material, the company says. The plant will cost $40 million and will have the capacity to process 9,000 metric tons of polystyrene waste per year. Separately, the company is developing a process to recycle the engineering plastic acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene and is planning a $3 million pilot plant.
