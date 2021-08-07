PureCycle planning big new plant

The plastics recycling firm PureCycle Technologies plans to spend $440 million to build a polypropylene recycling plant in Augusta, Georgia. The company uses a solvent-based process to purify postconsumer polypropylene waste for reuse. The firm went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company earlier this year. The new plant will have three processing lines, each with capacity of about 60,000 metric tons (t) per year. PureCycle is already building a plant with 50,000 t of annual capacity in Ironton, Ohio, which will start up in 2022. The company ultimately aims to have 450,000 t of output on the ground by 2025.
