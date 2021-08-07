Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Recycling

PureCycle planning big new plant

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 7, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of PureCycle's plant under construction in Ironton, Ohio.
Credit: PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies is building a plant in Ironton, Ohio.

The plastics recycling firm PureCycle Technologies plans to spend $440 million to build a polypropylene recycling plant in Augusta, Georgia. The company uses a solvent-based process to purify postconsumer polypropylene waste for reuse. The firm went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company earlier this year. The new plant will have three processing lines, each with capacity of about 60,000 metric tons (t) per year. PureCycle is already building a plant with 50,000 t of annual capacity in Ironton, Ohio, which will start up in 2022. The company ultimately aims to have 450,000 t of output on the ground by 2025.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nova to build recycling plant
Polystyvert to build plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borealis gets majority of recycling firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE