PureCycle raises money for polypropylene recycling

Recycling start-up PureCycle Technologies has raised $250 million in a bond offering. PureCycle is commercializing a solvent-based process, developed by Procter & Gamble, that removes impurities from used polypropylene goods such as carpet. The company aims to use the resulting resin in applications like packaging. It’s building a plant in Ironton, Ohio, with the capacity to recycle 50,000 metric tons of polypropylene per year.
