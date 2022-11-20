Reactions: Plastics pyrolysis, Maitland Jones Jr.’s firing, and an unaddressed fungus

Letters to the editor

﻿Plastics pyrolysis

Great article on plastics pyrolysis by Alex Tullo in the Oct. 10, 2022, issue (page 22)! Despite the complaints by California and certain environmentalists, plastics pyrolysis is a technology with a clear need. Cities collect many materials in their green bins and then landfill them for lack of a market. Pyrolysis adds a large market. Sustainability is governed by technology, economics, and social will. Pyrolysis will have an impact. I have been involved with plastics in industry and in academia since 1970.

The discussion of a 30,000-metric-ton sweet spot versus larger plants at a petrochemical site is interesting. Presorting is likely easier at a city or city consortium plant than a petrochemical plant. Cities are sorting for mechanical recycling. Presorting exists. It is not necessarily hand sorting. Optical, color, infrared, and density all have a potential role. Cities know what they are receiving and what they divert to mechanical recycling. Plastics processing already requires the exclusion of metals to protect equipment.

The diversity of companies involved in plastics pyrolysis is exciting. That will lead to multiple solutions. Carbon atoms are of value. I would rather not see bales of highly mixed shredded plastic as shown in the first photo. I hope some of those involved will partner with their nearby cities to get a good idea of what is possible for a municipal source. That would better clarify source changeability and provide opportunities to reduce that variability.

Again, great article.

Gordon L. Nelson

Melbourne, Florida

﻿Maitland Jones Jr.

When I arrived at Princeton University in 1965, Maitland Jones Jr.’s very conscientious teaching was evident; he was a strong proponent of challenging and stimulating undergraduates and had a very vocal and infectious enthusiasm in and out of the classroom. It is noteworthy that Jones’s successful, if provocative, teaching style was sanctioned at Princeton long before today’s higher education business models integrated students’ teaching evaluations into the tenure-decision process. And as a result, there are several generations of premed and other majors who have gone on to successful careers contributing to the well-being of our nation. It is unfathomable to me that Jones could be fired over contemporary students’ evaluations (C&EN, Oct. 10, 2022, page 8). It appears that populism is winning on all fronts.

Edward T. Samulski

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Ganoderma: An untapped opportunity for ag companies

We continue to read about the development of novel pesticides, which may be less hazardous, more efficacious, or friendlier to the environment. Most of these new pesticides address “pests” currently being controlled by existing products. I find it remarkable that apparently none of the big pesticide producers—Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, Dow, and others—have sought to address the critically urgent need to control the infestation of the Ganoderma fungus. Ganoderma attacks all species of palm trees and has been killing potentially millions of palms throughout Florida and elsewhere. State, local, and private pesticide experts state there presently is no cure, and once infected, the palm dies. The fungus spreads by releasing spores that travel through the air and readily attack healthy palms. I’d like to know why no pesticide manufacturer has addressed this pest. Since mature palms have great value, I believe this would be a very lucrative endeavor, which is apparently being ignored by the companies we count on to control our “pests.” Why?