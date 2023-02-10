Recycling firm APK attracts big backers

Petrochemical maker LyondellBasell Industries; Kirkbi, the investment arm of the family that owns toy maker Lego; and other firms are investing about $140 mil- lion in the German plastics recycling company APK. APK is developing a solvent-based process to recycle low-density polyethylene. It claims that its process can separate the different functional layers in flexible packaging, one of the greatest challenges in plastics recycling. APK operates a pilot plant in Merseburg, Germany, and hopes to build more plants.
