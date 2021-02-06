SK and Brightmark consider plastics pyrolysis

SK Global Chemical and the plastics recycling firm Brightmark will study building a pyrolysis plant in South Korea that would have the capacity to break down 100,000 metric tons per year of postconsumer plastics. The companies say they will complete their evaluation of the project by the end of 2021. Brightmark is nearing completion of a similar plant in Ashley, Indiana. Working with its parent company, SK Innovation, SK will research ways of removing impurities from the pyrolysis oil to ease conversion into plastics again.
