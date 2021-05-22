SK buys stake in Chinese polymer recycling firm

South Korea’s SK Chemicals has purchased a 10% stake in Shuye Environmental Technology for $20 million. The Chinese firm has technology to depolymerize polyethylene terephthalate (PET) into the raw material bis(hydroxyethyl) terephthalate. As part of the deal, Shuye has committed to supplying 20,000 metric tons of raw material to SK, which will use it to make glycol-modified PET, a specialty polyester found in high-end packaging. SK hopes to incorporate recycled material into half of its specialty polyester output by 2025.
