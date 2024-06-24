For Solvay to separate rare earths that are recycled by Cyclic Materials

The start-up Cyclic Materials will supply recycled mixed rare earth oxides to Solvay’s rare earth separation plant in La Rochelle, France. Nearly all rare earths—needed to make powerful magnets for electric motors—are separated and turned into magnets in China. In early June, Cyclic opened a facility in Ontario that can recycle 100 metric tons of rare earth magnets per year. Solvay hopes to start selling separated neodymium and neodymium-praseodymium oxides in 2025.
