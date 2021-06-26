South Korea’s SK to buy stake in Loop Industries

South Korea’s SK Global Chemical will invest $56.5 million in Loop Industries, giving it 10% of the Canadian firm. Loop is developing a technology to break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET) into its raw materials, dimethyl terephthalate and ethylene glycol. Loop says it will use the proceeds to build a plant in Bécancour, Quebec. The companies also intend to build a plant in South Korea in 2022 and a total of four facilities in Asia by 2030. In May, SK bought a 10% stake in the Chinese PET depolymerization firm Shuye Environmental Technology.
