Styrenics makers evaluate Pyrowave technology

The Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS) consortium plans to evaluate Pyrowave’s postconsumer plastics recycling technology. The Montreal-based start-up uses microwaves to depolymerize polystyrene into styrene, which can be polymerized again. SCS says it is intrigued by the possibility of installing the technology at plastics sorting facilities. SCS members include Ineos Styrolution, Total, Trinseo, and Versalis. It previously worked with the depolymerization company Agilyx, which is now building a plant in Europe with Styrolution and Trinseo.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter