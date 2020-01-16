Tyton Biosciences raises funds for textile recycling

The Danville, Virginia–based start-up Tyton BioSciences has raised $8 million in a first round of funding led by Tin Shed Ventures, the investment arm of the clothing brand Patagonia. Tyton has a technology to recycle textiles. It uses subcritical water—water heated under pressure to temperatures above its boiling point—to extract a cotton-containing pulp and break chemical bonds in polyester. Fibers made from the extracted material can be used in place of virgin material, the company claims.
