Worn Again raises funds for textile reuse

The British start-up Worn Again Technologies has raised about $10 million in a funding round that includes existing investors like the clothing brand H&M and the Swiss engineering firm Sulzer. Worn Again is developing a solvent-based recycling process for removing dyes and other contaminants from fabrics and separating polyester and cellulose. The company opened a pilot plant earlier this year and plans to open a larger demonstration facility next year.
