Aqua Metals, 6K partner on battery materials

The start-up 6K is funding Aqua Metals’ development of technology for making cathode precursors for electric vehicle batteries using both mined and recycled materials. If the approach is successful, 6K would use the precursors at a cathode material facility it plans to open in Tennessee in 2025. Aqua Metals would build a precursor plant on the same site. The company claims its technology reduces the carbon footprint of cathode precursor materials by using electricity rather than chemical-based methods for recycling.
