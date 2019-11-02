BASF helps out 5 start-ups

Five startups won grants of $25,000 in a “circularity” competition that BASF helped launch in June. Winners are battery recycler American Battery Metals, blockchain technology developer Circularise, sustainable bioplastics firm Corumat, plastic additive maker Interface Polymers, and Nexus Fuels, which turns plastics into chemicals. The incubator Greentown Labs, which organized the competition, is hosting winners for 6 months at its space in Somerville, Massachusetts. Stanley Black & Decker helped underwrite the contest.
