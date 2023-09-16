BASF readies electric ethylene cracker furnace demonstration plant

BASF is close to completing the construction of a demonstration steam cracker furnace in Ludwigshafen, Germany, for making ethylene with renewable electricity rather than fossil fuel as a heat source. The approach promises to cut the carbon footprint of ethylene production by 90%. Construction of the demo plant has taken almost a year. It features nine transformers, each of which can convert several thousand amps of current into heat. The project is being developed jointly by BASF, Linde, and Sabic.
