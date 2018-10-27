BMW, Northvolt, and Umicore seek closed loop for batteries

BMW, battery maker Northvolt, and materials and recycling firm Umicore are joining to create a closed-loop life cycle in Europe for electric vehicle batteries. The effort will span cell chemistry, development, production, and recycling. It includes producing batteries with renewable energy, giving batteries a second life in stationary energy storage, and reusing raw materials. BMW says it will open a battery cell center of excellence in 2019.
