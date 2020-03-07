C16 raises funds for palm oil fermentation

The New York City–based start-up C16 Biosciences has raised $20 million in a first round of venture funding from Breakthrough Energy Ventures and others to develop a fermentation-based method for producing palm oil. Palm oil plantations drive tropical deforestation and contribute to climate change. And even after years of sustainability efforts, C16 says, only 20% of the global palm oil market is certified sustainable. The company will use the funds to scale its technology, hire workers, and prepare for a commercial launch.
