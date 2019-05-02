Carbios, consumer firms expand recycling consortium

Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are joining a consortium led by French start-up Carbios and L’Oréal to develop Carbios’s polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling technology. Carbios uses enzymes to break down the polymer into terephthalic acid, which can be used as a raw material for new PET. Carbios says the process has a better environmental footprint than other depolymerization processes because it requires no heat, pressure, or solvents. The partners want to bring the technology to market within four years.
