Eastman will gasify plastic waste

Eastman Chemical will roll out a process later this year to turn mixed plastic waste into new products. The process, which the firm calls carbon renewal technology, will substitute plastics for some of the coal that it gasifies at its complex in Kingsport, Tennessee. Eastman uses the resulting synthesis gas—a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide—to make acetic acid and acetic anhydride as raw materials for cellulosics. Last month, Eastman said it is commercializing a technology to recycle polyethylene terephthalate into its raw materials.
