Evrnu raises $9 million to recycle clothes

Evrnu, a Seattle-based start-up, has raised $9.1 million in its first round of funding. Evrnu has developed a technology, called NuCycl, to make new fiber from old clothes. Garments are shredded and pulped. The company then breaks down the resulting fibers, such as cotton, to what it calls the molecular level. The raw material is used to make high-performance fibers for new fabric. Evrnu has partnered with Levi Strauss, Adidas, and the designer Stella McCartney.
