Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Sustainability

Firms back chemical recycling of plastics

Eastman Chemical is dusting off an old process to handle polyester waste

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 8, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A reaction scheme showing depolymerization.

As pressure builds on chemical makers to solve the plastic waste problem, firms are increasingly exploring chemical recycling as a complement to traditional mechanical techniques.

Eastman Chemical plans to build a facility that will use methanolysis to depolymerize polyethylene terephthalate (PET), used in food packaging and soda bottles, into dimethyl terephthalate and ethylene glycol. The company developed the process decades ago, as Eastman Kodak, to recycle polyester waste such as X-ray film.

Tim Dell, Eastman’s vice president of corporate innovation, is confident the company can build a commercial-scale plant in 24–36 months. “Polyester is one of the chemistries that can be unzipped fairly easily,” he says. “The trick in all of this is to be able to design, engineer, scale, and actually operate a facility.”

Eastman, which makes polyester copolymers, hasn’t decided on a size or location. It is in talks with potential partners to source raw materials. The company is seeking difficult-to-recycle plastics that are unsuitable for mechanical recycling.

In a similar initiative, Loop Industries and the polyester maker Indorama plan to builda plant based on Loop’s PET depolymerization process by 2020. And Aquafil recently opened a facility in Phoenix that recovers nylon from used carpet for later depolymerization.

Seeing such projects as a market, Circular Polymers has opened a plant in Lincoln, California, that will process 14,000 metric tons per year of used carpet into nylon, polyester, and polypropylene. The company aims to provide a reliable feedstock for chemical recycling projects.

“While chemical recyclers can take a higher degree of contamination than mechanical recyclers, they still require a specification,” says Circular CEO David Bender.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Honeywell to enter plastics recycling business
Loop to build big European PET recycling plant
Chemical recycling initiatives underway

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE