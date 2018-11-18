Firms move on chemical recycling of plastics

Two firms are taking steps to accelerate the commercialization of pyrolysis methods for recycling plastics. Brightmark Energy has invested $10 million and taken a majority stake in RES Polyflow, which is developing a route to fuels from postconsumer plastics. Brightmark, a San Francisco-based firm that backs clean energy projects, also plans to invest $47 million in RES Polyflow’s first plant, in Ashley, Ind. The plant will convert 100,000 metric tons of plastics per year into 70 million L of fuel and nearly 20 million L of wax. BP will purchase the fuels. Separately, Agilyx has agreed to form a joint venture with polystyrene maker Americas Styrenics (AmSty). The partnership will take over operation of Agilyx’s plant in Tigard, Ore., which has the capacity to break down 10 metric tons per day of polystyrene into styrene. The companies are planning another, 50-metric-ton-per-day plant. Both AmSty and Ineos Styrolution have been purchasing styrene from Agilyx.
