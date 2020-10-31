Green methanol planned for Belgium

Ten partners from the public and private sectors are teaming up to build what they say will be the world’s largest plant to make methanol from green hydrogen. The $165 million project, in Ghent, Belgium, will include a facility using wind power to electrolyze water into hydrogen and oxygen. Methanol will be made by reacting the hydrogen with waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide from local industrial firms. Planned production of 44,000 metric tons (t) per year of methanol will reduce CO2 emissions by 140,000 t, the partners say.
