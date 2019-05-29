Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Sustainability

KLM to scale up biobased jet fuel

Dutch airline and partners to build Europe’s first dedicated facility

by Melody M. Bomgardner
May 29, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

This photo shows a man refueling a KLM airplane with biobased jet fuel.
Credit: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
An airport worker fuels a KLM jet with biobased fuel.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is joining with fuel maker SkyNRG and propane distributor SHV Energy to build what they say will be Europe’s first facility dedicated to sustainable aviation fuel. The plant, expected to open in 2022, will be located in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.

In addition to investing in the plant, KLM has committed to buying 75,000 metric tons per year of the fuel for 10 years. The fuel, which like all jet fuels is similar to kerosene, will be made from regional waste sources, including used cooking oil. The Delfzijl facility will also produce biobased propane and naphtha.

The partners aim to make fuel with 85% less CO2 emissions compared with fossil fuel. To do that, they plan to power the facility with sustainable hydrogen from a facility operated by specialty chemicals firm Nouryon and pipeline operator Gasunie. The facility uses renewable power to split water via electrolysis.

“For us and our partners, this project is an important milestone in further upscaling the market for sustainable aviation fuel,” says Maarten van Dijk, executive director of SkyNRG.

Use of the green jet fuel will reduce KLM’s CO2 emissions by 200,000 metric tons per year, an amount equal to emissions from 1,000 flights between Amsterdam and Rio de Janeiro, according to KLM CEO Pieter Elbers. All airlines operating in Europe are part of the EU’s emissions trading system.

In the US, the largest purchaser of sustainable jet fuel is United Airlines. Its flights departing from Los Angeles International Airport get their fuel from California’s AltAir Fuels facility, which uses animal fat, plant oil, and used cooking oil as feedstocks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borealis signs wind energy pact
Spanish firms plan green hydrogen hub
World Energy plans another sustainable aviation fuel plant
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE