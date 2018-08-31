Nova joins ocean plastic effort

Canada’s Nova Chemicals is joining its sister company, Austrian polyolefin maker Borealis, in Project Stop, a program meant to promote a circular economy in Southeast Asia and prevent plastic waste from getting into the ocean. Nova will invest nearly $2 million over three years and support an ongoing project in Muncar, a fishing town in Indonesia. Separately, Borealis has completed its purchase of Austrian recycler Ecoplast, which processes about 35,000 metric tons of polyethylene annually.
