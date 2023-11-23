Octarine Bio raises $4.8 million for sustainable dye

The start-up Octarine Bio has raised $4.8 million to scale up a fermentation process that makes dyes normally derived from petroleum. The company’s microbes produce the purple pigment violacein and derivatives. Octarine says that in addition to avoiding fossil fuel feedstocks, violacein can be applied in a dyeing process that uses lower temperatures and fewer chemicals than conventional dyeing techniques, which further lowers environmental impacts. The firm is working with Ginkgo Bioworks to fine-tune its microbes.
