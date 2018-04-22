P&G launches new sustainability goals

Procter & Gamble has unveiled Ambition 2030, its set of sustainability goals for the next decade. P&G intends to make the packaging for its top 20 brands—including Head & Shoulders shampoo, Tide detergent, and Pampers diapers—100% recyclable or reusable. It plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half at its manufacturing sites. It also aims to convert entirely to renewable electricity at its plants and source 5 billion L of water from circular sources. In its supply chain, the company plans to help small farms in Malaysia boost output of palm kernel oil, which it uses to make detergents. P&G, the world’s largest consumer products company, says it has achieved many of its sustainability goals for 2020, including lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 16%, reducing water use by 27%, and no longer sending waste to landfills at 80% of its factories. Unilever, a P&G rival, also has a strong focus on sustainability. The firm plans to make 100% of its packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025.
