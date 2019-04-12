Plastics-to-fuel plant gets financing

The energy development company Brightmark Energy has secured $260 million in funding to construct a plastics-to-fuel plant in Ashley, Indiana. The plant will have the capacity to convert about 100,000 metric tons of postconsumer plastic each year into 70 million L of fuel and nearly 20 million L of wax. The financing includes $185 million in Indiana green bonds. With the cash, Brightmark will also purchase a majority stake in RES Polyflow, which has been developing the project. The companies expect to break ground next month.
