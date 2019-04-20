Polystyrene recycling inching along

Two polymer companies have taken steps toward recycled polystyrene products. Americas Styrenics is using styrene made at Agilyx’s polystyrene depolymerization plant in Tigard, Oregon. AmSty will process the recycled monomer at its facility in St. James, Louisiana, and then polymerize it into polystyrene. Agilyx and AmSty will form a joint venture later this year to operate the Tigard plant. Separately, AmSty rival Ineos Styrolution says it has made laboratory-scale quantities of polystyrene from recycled monomer at its site in Antwerp, Belgium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter