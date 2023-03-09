Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Sustainability

Producing colors with microbes gains steam

Start-ups claim biobased colors for food and textiles will benefit human health and the environment

by Matt Blois
March 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A small fermenter filled with red food coloring produced by a fungus.
Credit: Chromologics
Chromologics says its fungal-derived food coloring can stand up to a range of temperatures and acidities.

Several start-ups using fermentation to produce colors for food and textiles have raised new funding from investors. Most aim to replace petrochemical processes, arguing that their products are less harmful to human health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Chromologics just raised $7.5 million to advance its red food coloring, which is made by fermentation. The product is part of a new family of fungal-derived pigments, called atrorosins, that the cofounders discovered. Chromologics says it has produced several hundred kilograms of the product and will use the funding to create new colors and advance regulatory approvals. Michroma, which raised $6.4 million in February, is also developing a fungal-​derived red food coloring that it claims is healthier than synthetic food colors.

David Schoneker, a consultant who specializes in food ingredients, says consumers are worried about the health effects of artificial colors. He says those concerns are unfounded but acknowledges that they’re driving many companies to shift way from artificial colors.

The problem for food companies is that natural colors are expensive and struggle to match the stability of synthetic colors in food, Schoneker says.

Both Chromologics and Michroma say their products are stable at a wide range of temperatures and acidities. Michroma says its colors have held up through intensive processing, such as pasteurization, cooking, and extrusion.

In addition to solving technical challenges, these start-ups must clear regulatory hurdles. Schoneker says the toxicology tests required to get approval from the US Food and Drug Administration can cost between $3 million and $7 million. “It’s not something where you’re going to sell a whole lot of this in 2 years,” he says. “You have to be in it, with the right mindset, for the long haul.”

Several start-ups are also trying to replace petrochemical dyes for textiles. Last month, Pili raised $15.8 million to produce indigo using fermentation as a first step, followed by chemical conversion. Another firm, Conagen, recently scaled up fermentation-​based production of a purple dye that is typically sourced from sea snails.

Pili says its manufacturing process cuts carbon emissions by 50% compared with petrochemical routes to dyes, while Conagen argues that its method is cheaper than harvesting snails.

Colorifix, which raised $22.7 million in 2022 and has plans to scale up this year, aims to slash emissions associated with the dyeing of clothes, which accounts for much of the apparel industry’s energy use. The company ferments microbes containing desired colors and uses heat to burst their membranes to deposit color on clothing fibers.

Similarly, Ever Dye aims to reduce the energy needed for the dyeing process by using plant-based dyes. The company raised $3.6 million in February.

Tiffany Hua, an analyst at Lux Research who covers the apparel industry, says textile dyes produced with microbes still cost more than synthetic options. Even with energy savings during the dyeing process, it’s not clear if apparel companies will bite, she adds. “The textile industry is very traditional,” Hua says. “They may not want to change at all.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Octarine Bio raises $4.8 million for sustainable dye
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DIC and Debut to develop polyphenols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Michroma raises $6.4 million for fermentation-based colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE