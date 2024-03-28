Reactions: Life-cycle considerations of sustainable iron production, and a chemistry periodical for the general public

Letters to the editor

It’s always fascinating to read about new routes to the sustainable production of iron. Two sustainability stories by Prachi Patel in C&EN make the case for two prospective iron-making advancements involving the use of the red mud by-product from aluminum production(Feb. 5, 2024, page 7) and the alkaline electrolysis of iron oxides(Feb. 26, 2024, page 7). Props to both teams for their inventiveness. The issue of concern here is not about the science but rather about the purported sustainability of both processes. There are substantial head-end energy demands. Holistic exergoeconomics would include the costs of drying the red mud and getting from crushed ore to iron oxide powder. Both are incredibly energy-demanding operations. For example, drying on the industrial scale is one of the most energy-intensive operations in the commercial sector. I would have appreciated more discussion of these pesky energy trade-offs along with the achievements with plasma chemistry and electrochemistry.