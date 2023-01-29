Sasol lines up renewable energy for Secunda site

Sasol and Air Liquide have signed agreements with Enel Green Power to purchase renewable power for Sasol’s fuel and chemical complex in Secunda, South Africa. Air Liquide operates the site’s air separation units, which the partners call the world’s largest oxygen production site. Enel, an Italian utility, will generate the power from a wind project planned for South Africa’s Eastern Cape. Sasol says that the project should reduce the carbon dioxide associated with the oxygen production 30–40% by 2031.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter