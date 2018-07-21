Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Sustainability

Switchable solvent could save potato chip bags from the trash

Approach dissolves adhesive polymers and recovers bags’ multiple components

by Carmen Drahl
July 21, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A bag of potato chips—the kind of bag that's recyclable with the new method—is shown with some chips spilling out.
Credit: Moving Moment/Shutterstock

Potato chips are a guilty pleasure—and not just from a nutrition standpoint. The packaging that preserves fried spuds—along with other foods and some pharmaceuticals—is challenging to recycle. It contains multiple flexible layers of various polymers bonded together and laminated with aluminum foil. Now, researchers have used a solvent that switches hydrophilicity to separate these layers, potentially making recycling easier (Green Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1039/c8gc01062e). Samy Yousef from Kaunas University of Technology and colleagues placed cut-up potato chip bags or similar wrappings from other foods in N,N-dimethylcyclohexylamine in an ultrasonic bath. The solvent dissolved adhesive polymers, breaking the packaging layers apart. Recovered polymer films floated to the top of the solution. A centrifuge treatment of the solution recovered the aluminum, and adding CO2 to the N,N-dimethylcyclohexylamine solvent switched its polarity, allowing dissolved adhesives, inks, and coatings to be recovered. The researchers regenerated the solvent by heating it overnight to remove CO2 and evaporate water added during earlier steps. Katharina Kaiser of the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering & Packaging would like to see the team subject a greater variety of polymers and adhesives to this method in the future. Some packaging contains cross-linked adhesives that could prove challenging to dissolve, she notes.

A diagram explains each of the layers of multilayer flexible packaging in depth.
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
Each component of a flexible multilayered package imparts important functions to the overall architecture. 
Note: The example is generic. Various products and environments require different arrangements of layers.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new process separates mixed textile waste for recycling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crosslinkers force mixed plastics to blend
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New technique for injection molding glass

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE