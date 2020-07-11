Tire pyrolysis plant set for the UK

The Norwegian tire-recycling start-up Wastefront has picked the UK as the site for its first plant. Formed in 2019, the firm says it recently received funding from the state-owned Innovation Norway. The plant is expected to cost up to $38 million and will use pyrolysis to break down tires into liquid hydrocarbon, carbon black, and heat. Wastefront says its process minimizes the environmental impact associated with tire pyrolysis.
