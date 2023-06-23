TotaleEnergies Corbion venture scraps bioplastic plant

A joint venture between TotalEnergies and Corbion has decided not to build a polylactic acid (PLA) plant in France because the investment case wasn’t strong enough. The scrapped plant would have been able to produce 100,000 metric tons (t) per year of the biobased plastic. The venture will continue to operate a plant in Thailand. In 2022, Futerro announced plans for a 75,000-metric-ton-per-year PLA plant in France, and LG Chem and ADM selected Illinois for their PLA plant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter